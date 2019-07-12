Michael Connelly's 'Lincoln Lawyer' will be adapted for the small screen

Author Michael Connelly's bestselling "Lincoln Lawyer" series of novels is headed to the small screen.
CBS made a series production commitment to a drama show based on Connelly's novels, which feature an idealist defense attorney in Los Angeles named Mickey Haller, who runs his practice from his Lincoln Town Car.
David E. Kelley, the creator of hit television series including “Big Little Lies,” Amazon’s “Goliath,” “The Practice,” “Ally McBeal” and “Boston Legal,” will serve as writer and executive producer for the planned show. Connelly and Ross Fineman (“Damien,” “Goliath”) will also be executive producers, according to Deadline.
Connelly has written five novels featuring Haller as the main character. The first was "The Lincoln Lawyer," published in 2005; the most recent was the 2013 book "The Gods of Guilt." Haller has made appearances in four other novels featuring the character's half-brother, LAPD detective Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch; a fifth novel in that series, "The Night Fire," is set for publication in October.
In a review for The Times, critic Paula L. Woods praised "The Gods of Guilt," calling it "a propulsive, engaging legal thriller."
The planned CBS series won’t be the first adaptation of “The Lincoln Lawyer.” Brad Furman directed a 2011 film based on the first novel in Connelly’s series, starring Matthew McConaughey as Haller.
Connelly’s novels featuring Harry Bosch form the basis of the Amazon series “Bosch,” which stars Titus Welliver as the title character. The fifth season of that series premiered in April, and another season is planned for 2020.
