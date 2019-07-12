Michael Connelly's 'Lincoln Lawyer' will be adapted for the small screen

Connelly has written five novels featuring Haller as the main character. The first was "The Lincoln Lawyer," published in 2005; the most recent was the 2013 book "The Gods of Guilt." Haller has made appearances in four other novels featuring the character's half-brother, LAPD detective Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch; a fifth novel in that series, "The Night Fire," is set for publication in October.