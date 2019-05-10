Angie Kim’s ‘Miracle Creek’ follows a Korean family, a deadly explosion and its aftermath

The story centers on courtroom intrigue involving a Korean family in Miracle Creek, Va., a small town an hour outside of Washington, D.C. Pak and Young Yoo are immigrants who came to America for their daughter, Mary. After four years of separation — Pak staying in Korea waiting for his visa — they established a tentative foothold in the American dream with Miracle Submarine, a hyperbaric oxygen-therapy chamber in their backyard barn. The chamber was used for a controversial oxygenation therapy believed by some to heal a wide range of health conditions. Then it suddenly exploded with six people inside, three of them children, leaving two dead. Mary was injured too. “All that sacrifice for Mary’s education, for her future, and now, here she was, scarred and unanchored, no college on the horizon, attending murder trials and therapies instead of seminars and parties.” Elizabeth Ward, the mother of a boy with autism who died in the fire, is on trial for arson and murder. Unofficially, she is also on trial for being a bad mother, a difficult person, for making the decisions that — whether she set the fire or not — led to her child’s death.