AutoNation Opens State-of-the-Art Porsche Newport Beach Location

AutoNation, Inc., one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States, has announced the grand re-opening of its Porsche Newport Beach retail and service center following a ground-up redevelopment designed to deliver an unparalleled luxury automotive experience.

“This new facility reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience and setting the standard for luxury automotive retail,” said Mike Manley, chief executive officer at AutoNation. “With its modern design, expanded capacity and state-of-the-art amenities, Porsche Newport Beach represents AutoNation’s ongoing investment in delivering world-class experiences across all of our stores.”

Located at 445 East Coast Highway in Newport Beach, the redesigned two-story facility spans 60,000 sq. ft. and blends contemporary architecture with signature Porsche design elements. Guests are welcomed with concierge-style service, including complimentary valet and a dedicated host for each visit. Themed model exhibits showcase vehicles ranging from timeless classics to the latest innovations, while Porsche Pro consultants use advanced configuration tools and premium material samples to help customers create highly personalized vehicles.

In the service showroom, customers can relax with signature refreshments in the lounge and view their vehicle’s care in progress. More than a dealership, Porsche Newport Beach serves as a gathering place for enthusiasts, hosting curated events, workshops and activations that celebrate the Porsche community and the brand.

The grand opening welcomed customers, community members and Porsche enthusiasts for an evening of celebration. Guests enjoyed curated culinary stations, entertainment from “America’s Got Talent” finalist Taylor Williamson and remarks from Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton, AutoNation leadership and Porsche Cars North America executives. The event concluded with live music, specialty lounge activations and exclusive Porsche brand experiences.

Porsche Newport Beach serves Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach and Huntington Beach.

