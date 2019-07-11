Sleep problems are attacking our health. A Southern California company is helping us fight back.

Her solution of choice — and the medical industry's at large — is positive airway pressure (PAP) machines that blow a mild stream of air into the upper airway, keeping it open to maintain breathing during sleep and prevent suffocation. It's Guerrero's job to help improve her patients' sleep, their mood, and their overall health by finding a PAP machine and mask that fits comfortably and is easy for them to use, plus a monitoring program and other support tools to facilitate their long-term success in treatment.