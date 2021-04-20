Healthy Meal Delivery Plans for Seniors

Good nutrition remains one of the most important factors for healthy aging. What you eat nourishes body and mind, as it feeds the soul. It’s critical that seniors receive the best nourishment possible to keep them going strong throughout their golden years. Many seniors must adhere to certain dietary restrictions. Meal delivery companies provide a great solution for those living on their own. They ensure you eat well without a lot of prep time or going shopping, which has been especially difficult during the pandemic.

Choosing the right plan may feel daunting. One of the first things to consider is budget - meal delivery services can be costly. Fortunately, many offer initial discounts to soften the blow. The other important consideration is whether you want to do any cooking at all or simply reheat your meals. Those with certain dietary restrictions, such as low salt, vegetarian or gluten-free, should research each provider’s offerings to make sure they can address your specific needs.

New meal delivery companies servicing Southern California and beyond seem to pop up daily. Most offer contact-free delivery. Popular services providing pre-cooked healthy cuisine include Freshly, Magic Kitchen, Chef Nourish, ZEN Foods, and Mom’s Meals. You’ll find plenty of information online, including photos, videos and reviews to make an educated decision. Of course, the proof is in the pudding.

Dietary needs change as we age. Seniors usually require fewer calories to maintain their weight, due to decreased activity and other factors. Your doctor may suggest lowering your cholesterol or blood pressure through a salt-restricted diet. Certain chronic health conditions also benefit from certain types of foods. Since our immune systems become weaker over time, seniors need to be more careful of food-borne illnesses, and may want to avoid raw eggs or other foods that can cause distress.

The best diet at any age is one that’s well balanced with plenty of fiber, nutrients and healthy complex carbohydrates from fruits, vegetables, lean protein, whole grains, lentils, nuts and seeds. Control your weight, exercise and eat right to feel fabulous throughout your senior years.