Pet Companionship for Seniors

During the early days of the pandemic, animal shelters found themselves in a fortunate situation: Their animals were being adopted at a much higher rate than usual. People who hadn’t considered bringing home a dog or cat companion due to work or travel suddenly found themselves with plenty of time on their hands and room in their hearts for a lovable furry friend.

New pet owners realized what many have known for years - pets make wonderful companions, especially for older folks who often spend much of their time at home. These lovable creatures not only bring more joy into seniors’ lives, they also help fight depression, lower cholesterol levels and ward off heart attacks and strokes by reducing stress levels.

Touch therapy

Pets, such as dogs and cats, bring added serenity plus plenty of smiles. The act of caring for a pet carries a sense of accomplishment that increases self-confidence. Those suffering from dementia find an animal’s non-verbal communication especially soothing. Seniors living with pets often live longer. Petting a furry friend reduces stress hormones; and the added exercise, from walking and playing with your dog, increases mobility and overall health.

Best dog and cat breeds for seniors

Small dogs, such as mixed or purebred Shih Tzus, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels and Maltese adapt well to smaller apartments, so they’re ideal for many seniors. Those looking for a less active pet may opt for more independent shorthair cats, who don’t require extensive grooming. If you’re not ready to care for a pet, in-home pet therapy visits may fill the bill.

Fish, geckos and birds

Don’t ignore other types of creatures, such as freshwater Betta fish, that require only a small bowl, low-maintenance geckos, and friendly birds, to ease feelings of loneliness. They’re relatively easy to care for and provide colorful diversions.

Spruce up your life

Whether bringing a warm-hearted dog or cat, or a cold-blooded (but cool) fish or gecko into your house, you’ll discover a wealth of benefits that improve your health, melt your heart and fill your home with love.