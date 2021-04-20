Staying Connected as a Senior

In March of 2020, The City of Los Angeles’ Parks department reported it would close its 29 recreational senior centers and 16 multipurpose senior centers due to COVID-19. L.A. County also shuttered 23 community and senior centers.

As more seniors and others across SoCal get vaccinated, facilities will reopen, but in the meantime, there are plenty of ways to stay connected.

While meeting a friend in the park while remaining socially distant is always an option, your smartphone, tablet and computer also open up a world of connectivity. Online groups, such as the Highway61 Community for Over 50 (highway61.co), connect seniors looking to meet new friends, learn new subjects or participate in thought-provoking discussions. Another excellent source is meetup.com, presenting groups of likeminded individuals hoping to mingle and/or discuss particular subjects. While meet-ups previously occurred in person, most currently offer virtual meetings. Many educational institutions, such as Santa Monica College’s tuition-free Emeritus College (smc.edu), pivoted temporarily from in-person to online classes. This amazing resource offers online classes to let you connect with other seniors while engaging in your favorite hobbies, from painting to creative writing.

Interested in working out? SilverSneakers®, an exercise plan offered through many Medicare health plans, normally operate at over 16,000 locations across the country. Since many health clubs remain fully or partially closed during the pandemic, they’ve switched to an all-online format, though communities will offer virtual classes post-pandemic as well.

Volunteering provides another great way to remain connected. You’ll find in person and virtual volunteer positions through L.A. Works, Volunteer Match and others. It’s the perfect way to give back and stay safe at the same time. If you’re in need of assistance yourself, the Institute on Aging’s 24-hour toll-free Friendship Line offers help for people over 60 years of age and adults living with disabilities. Call them at (800) 971-0016 or visit their website at ioaging.org to learn more.

Until senior centers fully reopen, these are just a few of the ways you can remain centered and connected to your community.