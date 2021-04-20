Staying Fit at Any Age

Fitness remains a crucial part of healthy aging. More than ever, people, including seniors, are working out at home. While many exercises can be done without any special equipment, a few strategic pieces can really help.

Build muscle strength

Maintaining muscle strength enables you to continue doing the things you love, from lifting your grandchild to working in the garden, long into your senior years. Better balance also prevents falls, which become more prevalent as we age. One of the best ways to keep muscles healthy is through strength or resistance training. This can be as simple as lifting small weights twice a week. You can even purchase ankle and wrist weights to wear while walking or exercising. Resistance bands, made of stretchable elastic, also improve muscle strength. Be sure to perform exercises smoothly to prevent injury.

Maintain stability

Exercising while sitting on an inflatable stability ball improves posture and develops core muscles. If the ball feels a little too wobbly, simply place it against a wall. Perform simple movements, such as leg lifts, hip circles and stretches, to improve your overall balance.

Say “om” at home

Yoga works wonders for body, mind and spirit at any age. A yoga mat or even a chair helps you perform simple stretching exercises to strengthen your core and soothe your spirit - just remember to breathe.

Recumbent stationary bikes

Cycling, inside or outside, keeps you on the road to good aerobic health. A recumbent stationary bike incorporates a comfortable seat that allows riders to recline rather than sit upright or forward, as they would on a more traditional bike. The placement of the pedals in front, rather than below, allows your legs to stretch further, putting less stress on your joints. Row your “bloat”

A rowing machine improves endurance and muscle strength. It keeps you limber while providing a good cardio workout. You’ll find plenty of exercise videos online. Seniors ages 65-plus can access online classes via select Medicare plans as well. Whichever workouts or equipment you choose, exercise regularly to improve both mental and physical health throughout your senior years.

