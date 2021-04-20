What is a Living Will?

Most people know that a last will and testament distributes their material goods once they’ve passed. However, a “living will” takes care of you while you’re still alive: documenting your wishes about health should you become terminally ill or incapacitated due to advanced age, injury or illness.

Power of attorney

You can draw up a living will through an attorney or on your own, following specific guidelines. This health care power of attorney gives another person the right to make medical decisions on your behalf when you can’t do it for yourself due to illness or other issues. It’s critical to pick the best person to hold this power. They’ll represent you when you need it most.

Medical options in a living will

Your living will addresses your desires for certain medical treatments, such as mechanical ventilation, CPR, tube feeding and dialysis. You can decide if you want any of these life-saving measures, and, if so, for how long. You can also request organ and tissue donations. You can even note if you’d like to pass at home, if possible, or what types of medications you’re okay with to preserve your life. Keep a safe copy of your living will at home and with your doctor, noting who else has a copy.

End-of-life directives

Inform your closest family members that you’ve created this directive and tell them who is tasked with carrying it out. You can revise your living will at any time, due to a change in your relationship or change of heart. It’s a good idea to review the document every few years and make alterations, as desired. California requires those filling out a living will to use both a notary and a witness. Find out more at livingwillforms.org/ca. It’s never easy to discuss these issues, but it’s reassuring to know your loved ones will be able to make informed decisions.

Encourage those close to you to complete a living will, as well, to ensure understanding of their final wishes.