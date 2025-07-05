Emerald Bay at Its Finest

Perched in the exclusive gated enclave of Emerald Bay, this exceptional ocean-view estate captures breathtaking views of the Pacific coastline. Rarely does a home of this caliber – where impeccable design meets superior craftsmanship – come to market. The property’s unique street-to-street lot, spanning approximately 9,460 square feet, ensures both privacy and accessibility in an unrivaled setting. Designed with an architectural vision to maximize views of Catalina Island, the coastline and white-water waves from nearly every room, this residence epitomizes coastal luxury.

Location: 1115 Emerald Bay, Laguna Beach 92651

Asking Price: $17,995,000

Year Built: 2007

Living Area: 6,755 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Features: Highlights include a recirculating koi pond, a nearly 1,200-bottle wine cellar, Riviera Bronze doors and windows, gym, imported stone fireplaces, a rare seven-car garage, private beach access, volleyball courts, multiple parks and commanding coastal views.

Contact: Arbor Real Estate

Heather Kidder

949.238.6000

hkidder@arborrealestate.com

www.kidderrealestate.com

DRE#: 01187466

