Emerald Bay at Its Finest
Perched in the exclusive gated enclave of Emerald Bay, this exceptional ocean-view estate captures breathtaking views of the Pacific coastline. Rarely does a home of this caliber – where impeccable design meets superior craftsmanship – come to market. The property’s unique street-to-street lot, spanning approximately 9,460 square feet, ensures both privacy and accessibility in an unrivaled setting. Designed with an architectural vision to maximize views of Catalina Island, the coastline and white-water waves from nearly every room, this residence epitomizes coastal luxury.
Location: 1115 Emerald Bay, Laguna Beach 92651
Asking Price: $17,995,000
Year Built: 2007
Living Area: 6,755 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
Features: Highlights include a recirculating koi pond, a nearly 1,200-bottle wine cellar, Riviera Bronze doors and windows, gym, imported stone fireplaces, a rare seven-car garage, private beach access, volleyball courts, multiple parks and commanding coastal views.
Contact: Arbor Real Estate
Heather Kidder
949.238.6000
hkidder@arborrealestate.com
www.kidderrealestate.com
DRE#: 01187466