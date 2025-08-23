Custom Modern Masterpiece with Views

Extraordinary, single-level, modern masterpiece in the coveted Turtle Rock Hills President neighborhood. This one-of-a-kind home offers stunning sunsets, unobstructed views of rolling hills, city lights and Disneyland fireworks. Designed for seamless indoor/outdoor living, it radiates contemporary elegance and craftsmanship. Built in 2017 with nearly $800,000 invested, it boasts exceptional privacy and refinement. Dramatic 16’ La Cantina doors and expansive windows flood the great room with natural light, framing breathtaking vistas. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed in this exceptional custom home.

Location: 18751 Via San Marco, Irvine 92603

Asking Price: $3,998,000

Year Built: 2017

Living Area: 2,700 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms + office

Features: Exceptional privacy & sweeping views. Great room with 75” Samsung TV lounge, fireplace, wine bar & designer kitchen with 14-ft island, Thermador & KitchenAid appliances. Spa-inspired primary suite with walk-in closet & office, resort pool & spa, near top-rated Turtle Rock schools.

Contact: Real Brokerage

Pegi DiRienzo

949.525.1125

pegi@pegishomegroup.com

www.pegishomegroup.com

DRE#: 01219774

