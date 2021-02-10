European Artistry and Livability

Tree-filled picnic areas and a friendly family atmosphere characterize the Lake Park District of Huntington Beach. This impressive home, a perfect mix of urban chic and European quality, affords nearly 360-degree views.

“Leanne Ford designed this home in the sought-after Lake Park District within walking distance to the beach, pier, restaurants and shops,” explains Stanfield.

Light-filled rooms flow effortlessly throughout the property’s stylish and texturally intriguing 4,200-square-foot interior. A large semi-wraparound porch and white brick fireplace creates the perfect space to gather with family and friends and celebrate the day. Find your place in the sun.

Location: 333 Crest Avenue, Huntington Beach 92648

Asking price: $4,500,000

Year built: 2015

Living area: 4208 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths

Features: Artisan-crafted lighting; arched front lawn; office, gym, and expansive bonus room; hand-selected vintage doors; Euroline windows and doors; attached apartment with private outside entrance/hidden interior door; open kitchen with massive island; indoor-outdoor fireplace

Contact: Sean Stanfield, Pacific Sotheby’s International Real Estate

949.244.9057

sean@stanfieldrealestate.com

seanstanfield.com

DRE#: 01024996

