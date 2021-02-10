Rare Laguna Beach Ocean Retreat

Located in the charming seaside village of Laguna Beach, this gorgeous oceanfront home sits atop a cliff overlooking the sea. Enjoy exquisite views in every direction plus an ocean of luxurious amenities. Three enticing ensuite bedrooms include a sumptuous master suite with breathtaking views as far as the eye can see. Spacious outdoor terraces and unique oceanfront spa refresh body and soul with soothing breezes. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own an exceptional oceanfront estate in a prime Laguna Beach location.

The listing agent notes, “This home will sell quickly. It’s the best neighborhood and entirely new with features fit for royalty.”

Location: 1741 Ocean Way, Laguna Beach 92651

Asking price: $11,998,000

Year built: 1985

Living area: 2,600 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths

Features: Three ensuite bedrooms; great room; open floorplan; balcony; bar; carpet and stone flooring; high, beamed ceilings; central heating; soaking tub; upgraded tile and stone counters; walk-in shower; two-car garage; wrap-around stone patio; in-ground outdoor spa

Contact: Spencer Wall and Janine Sable, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

949.375.7768 /818.521.4460

spencerwall@bhhscal.com

bhhs.com

DRE#: 01840729, 01201861

