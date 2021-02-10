Stunning Home in Newport

Surrounded by nature, this stunning mid-century modern, single-level Newport Beach home offers a spacious open floor plan and enticing chef’s kitchen replete with elite appliances. Enjoy a plush master retreat with a soaking tub, skylight and refreshing walk-in shower. Your living room opens to a tranquil backyard featuring fountains, private cabana, and custom built-in BBQ with plenty of room to for family and friends. Celebrate the Newport lifestyle today.

Listing agent Casey Lesher notes, “This home’s a stone’s throw to the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve. Enjoy the equestrian lifestyle, plus proximity to a private bay beach and kayaking.”

Location: 2305 Redlands Drive, Newport Beach 92660

Asking price: $2,195,000

Year built: 1960

Living area: 2,130 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Redesigned inside and out; all new backyard retaining walls; private cabana surrounded by durable Ipe wood; custom charcoal/gas BBQ; custom water features; chef’s kitchen with six-burner stove, wine fridge, ample counter space and cabinetry

Contact: Casey Lesher, Coldwell Banker Realty

949.702.7047

casey@caseylesher.com

caseylesher.com

DRE#: 01795953