Tri-Level Contemporary Balboa Island Stunner

Live out your island fantasies in this newly built three-story Balboa Island beauty combining modern design with a cool coastal vibe. Walk into the light-filled open floor plan through chic La Cantina folding glass doors. A floor-to-ceiling Bianco Carrera marble fireplace complements high 12-foot ceilings and European white oak flooring. Take the floating staircase or elevator to the charming second story, where your high-ceiling master opens to a lovely deck.

Your third-level roof deck offers both open and covered space, ideal for entertaining. “Only a block to Balboa’s friendly village center, 206 Onyx is an incomparable island get-away! Visit 206onyx.com,” notes agent Don Abrams.

Location: 206 Onyx Avenue, Newport Beach 92662

Asking price: $3,795,000

Year built: 2020

Living area: 2,415 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Elevator to all three levels; European white oak flooring; gourmet kitchen; floating staircase; 3 large bedroom suites; South Bayfront views; spa-quality master bath with double sinks; white oak cabinets and closets; central A/C

Contact: Don Abrams, Abrams Coastal Properties

714.325.9055

don@abramscoastal.com

abramscoastalproperties.com

DRE#: 01234323

