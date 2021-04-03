Chic Two-Bedroom Laguna ‘Treehouse’

Village close and ideally positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this oversized, stylish and chic two-bedroom “treehouse” is a perfect retreat. Set amid a lush landscape and a decades-old focal point Willow tree, visitors experience a “one with nature” vibe. This feeling carries through to the inside, where natural elements of wood and stone combine with high beamed ceilings and a massive sliding Fleetwood door which disappears into the wall, creating the effect of bringing the outside in. Enjoy a two-car garage, plenty of parking and a 10-minute walk to the beach and downtown. Come explore this enchanting home in a most unique and peaceful setting.

Location: 615 Wilcox Way, Laguna Beach 92651

Asking price: $1,995,000

Year built: 1979

Living area: 1,663 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Fleetwood sliding doors; newly updated, 2 spacious bedrooms; plenty of parking; cool “treehouse vibe”

Contact: Mike Johnson and Inge Bunn, Compass

949.295.0570

sylvia.ames@compass.com

mikejohnsongroup.com

DRE#: 00641176