Final Phase Release in San Clemente

The Terramour condominiums in San Clemente combine location and beauty with sophisticated style. Originally built in 2010, Terramour was reimagined to create an incomparable seaside lifestyle. The Spanish Revival exterior gives way to chic interiors that reflect today’s on-trend design. The 16 attached residences offer a private resort ambiance, complete with an ocean-view rooftop deck. Each spacious, single-level floor plan includes two en-suite bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a private balcony, some with ocean views. Terramour is close to beaches, the pier and the charming downtown village.

Location: 1520 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente 92672

Asking price: $799,000

Year built: 2010

Living area: 1,242-1,362 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Secured underground parking with elevator access and 2 spaces per residence; lush landscaping with a fountain; luxurious lobby area with parcel delivery lockers and mailboxes; storage for all residences; rooftop deck with furnishings and ocean views The Details

Contact: Hoda Hajirnia and Drew D’Angelo, Residential Agent Inc.

949.527.2414, 949.244.6754

hoda@thehd.team, drew@thehd.team

1520terramour.com

DRE#: 01955150, 01935951