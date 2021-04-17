Final Phase Release in San Clemente
The Terramour condominiums in San Clemente combine location and beauty with sophisticated style. Originally built in 2010, Terramour was reimagined to create an incomparable seaside lifestyle. The Spanish Revival exterior gives way to chic interiors that reflect today’s on-trend design. The 16 attached residences offer a private resort ambiance, complete with an ocean-view rooftop deck. Each spacious, single-level floor plan includes two en-suite bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a private balcony, some with ocean views. Terramour is close to beaches, the pier and the charming downtown village.
Location: 1520 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente 92672
Asking price: $799,000
Year built: 2010
Living area: 1,242-1,362 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Features: Secured underground parking with elevator access and 2 spaces per residence; lush landscaping with a fountain; luxurious lobby area with parcel delivery lockers and mailboxes; storage for all residences; rooftop deck with furnishings and ocean views The Details
Contact: Hoda Hajirnia and Drew D’Angelo, Residential Agent Inc.
949.527.2414, 949.244.6754
hoda@thehd.team, drew@thehd.team
1520terramour.com
DRE#: 01955150, 01935951