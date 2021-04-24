Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Orange County

Panoramic Coastline Views in Laguna Beach

Timeless luxury encompasses this just-finished, fully rebuilt home using the highest quality materials. This six-bedroom, five-anda-half-bathroom home stuns with amazing ocean views from every room. Thoughtful details such as artful accent walls, sophisticated designer lighting, and custom ironwork elevate the luxurious and highly desirable modern aesthetic. The gourmet chef’s kitchen features beautiful Carrara white quartz countertops and high-end Wolf, Sub Zero, Miele, and Bosch appliances. A large sliding door leading from the great room to the main deck creates a true indoor-outdoor living space.

Location: 965 Coast View, Laguna Beach 92651

Asking price: $5,195,000

Year built: 1960

Living area: 4,318 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Open concept; European oak floors; main bedroom on main entry level; separate ADU; wine cellar; new plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roof; new stucco, windows, driveway and landscaping; close to world-class beaches, dining and shopping in Laguna Beach

Contact: Penny Pattillo, Compass
949.632.2252
penny.pattillo@compass.com
pennyanddon.com
DRE#: 01031073

