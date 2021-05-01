Turnkey Corona del Mar New Build

Spectacular by all accounts, this residence has been re-imagined and curated with incredible attention to detail by Newport Building Worx, offering an abundance of living area, five generously sized bedrooms with dedicated baths, an office, study alcove, outdoor loggia, oversized spa, and so much more! A wonderful marriage of form and function, from the finish materials, design elements, and natural light to the luxurious conveniences and indoor/outdoor appeal with the loggia and entertainment amenities, this home will surely impress.

Location: 2814 Lighthouse Lane, Corona del Mar 92625

Asking price: $4,750,000

Year built: 2020

Living area: 3,571 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: New construction; 5 bedrooms; 4.5 bathrooms; 3,571 square feet; European white oak flooring; marble countertops; turnkey design

Contact: Jody Chapman, Compass

949.689.8594

jody.chapman@compass.com

chapmanregroup.com

DRE#: 01338862