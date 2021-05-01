Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Orange County

Turnkey Corona del Mar New Build

HP_5_1
(ADAM DUBICH 2020)
Share

Spectacular by all accounts, this residence has been re-imagined and curated with incredible attention to detail by Newport Building Worx, offering an abundance of living area, five generously sized bedrooms with dedicated baths, an office, study alcove, outdoor loggia, oversized spa, and so much more! A wonderful marriage of form and function, from the finish materials, design elements, and natural light to the luxurious conveniences and indoor/outdoor appeal with the loggia and entertainment amenities, this home will surely impress.

Location: 2814 Lighthouse Lane, Corona del Mar 92625

Asking price: $4,750,000

Year built: 2020

Living area: 3,571 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: New construction; 5 bedrooms; 4.5 bathrooms; 3,571 square feet; European white oak flooring; marble countertops; turnkey design

Contact: Jody Chapman, Compass
949.689.8594
jody.chapman@compass.com
chapmanregroup.com
DRE#: 01338862

Orange County

More From the Los Angeles Times

  • Orange County

    Rare Island Duplex

    227 Opal

    Orange County

    Rare Island Duplex

    Island duplex with unduplicatable size, this giant 2,747 square foot property is just down the street from the North Bayfront. 227 Opal is a rare, oversized island home, with three bedrooms and three baths in the upper unit, and a large one-bedroom apartment in the lower unit.

Advertisement