Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Orange County

Newport Beach Waterfront

HP_508
Share

Completely remodeled, the interiors of this spacious bayfront are centered around the panoramic channel, bay, and city views - unobstructed with the absence of boat moorings in front of the property. Ideal for hosting guests and entertaining, the home is replete with modern amenities and offers a generous, flowing floor plan that opens to a bayfront deck and dock with accommodation for a large vessel. A main-level bedroom with en suite bath and a second-level master retreat framed by walls of glass highlights the extraordinary, sweeping views. Thoughtfully appointed and ideally situated to the area’s finest lifestyle amenities, this property is an opportunity to suit even the most discerning.

Location: 206 Via Lido Nord, Newport Beach 92663

Asking price: $7,550,000

Year built: 1967

Living area: 3,119 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Newly remodeled, new dock for large boat, waterfront, walk to shops, restaurants

Contact: Sean Stanfield, Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
949.244.9057
sean@stanfieldrealestate.com
seanstanfield.com
DRE#: 01024996

Orange County

More From the Los Angeles Times

  • Orange County

    Rare Island Duplex

    227 Opal

    Orange County

    Rare Island Duplex

    Island duplex with unduplicatable size, this giant 2,747 square foot property is just down the street from the North Bayfront. 227 Opal is a rare, oversized island home, with three bedrooms and three baths in the upper unit, and a large one-bedroom apartment in the lower unit.

Advertisement