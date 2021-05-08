Newport Beach Waterfront

Completely remodeled, the interiors of this spacious bayfront are centered around the panoramic channel, bay, and city views - unobstructed with the absence of boat moorings in front of the property. Ideal for hosting guests and entertaining, the home is replete with modern amenities and offers a generous, flowing floor plan that opens to a bayfront deck and dock with accommodation for a large vessel. A main-level bedroom with en suite bath and a second-level master retreat framed by walls of glass highlights the extraordinary, sweeping views. Thoughtfully appointed and ideally situated to the area’s finest lifestyle amenities, this property is an opportunity to suit even the most discerning.

Location: 206 Via Lido Nord, Newport Beach 92663

Asking price: $7,550,000

Year built: 1967

Living area: 3,119 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Newly remodeled, new dock for large boat, waterfront, walk to shops, restaurants

Contact: Sean Stanfield, Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

949.244.9057

sean@stanfieldrealestate.com

seanstanfield.com

DRE#: 01024996