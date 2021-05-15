A Retreat in Laguna Beach

Featuring two cottages on one lot for one price, this original 1918 two-bedroom, two-bath cottage with kitchen and laundry has been taken down to the studs and newly built with all-new electrical, copper plumbing, new roof, casement windows, and some soundproof walls. There is also a second one-bedroom, one-bath cottage with a kitchen and second laundry. This is a one-of-a-kind property with ocean views from the dining and living room. The property is close distance to downtown, restaurants, shopping, and some of the most beautiful coves in Laguna Beach.

Location: 239 Chiquita, Laguna Beach 92651

Asking price: $2,698,000

Year built: 1918

Living area: 1,470 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: A Bohemian beach retreat with open beamed ceilings, white oak plank flooring, coppertopped countertops, and a wood-burning fireplace; the master bath has a slate shower, separate copper tub, and vaulted brick ceilings; the kitchen has walnut countertops and a granite sink

Contact: Lee Ann Canaday

949.249.2424

LeeAnn@CanadayGroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041

