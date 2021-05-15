A Retreat in Laguna Beach
Featuring two cottages on one lot for one price, this original 1918 two-bedroom, two-bath cottage with kitchen and laundry has been taken down to the studs and newly built with all-new electrical, copper plumbing, new roof, casement windows, and some soundproof walls. There is also a second one-bedroom, one-bath cottage with a kitchen and second laundry. This is a one-of-a-kind property with ocean views from the dining and living room. The property is close distance to downtown, restaurants, shopping, and some of the most beautiful coves in Laguna Beach.
Location: 239 Chiquita, Laguna Beach 92651
Asking price: $2,698,000
Year built: 1918
Living area: 1,470 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: A Bohemian beach retreat with open beamed ceilings, white oak plank flooring, coppertopped countertops, and a wood-burning fireplace; the master bath has a slate shower, separate copper tub, and vaulted brick ceilings; the kitchen has walnut countertops and a granite sink
Contact: Lee Ann Canaday
949.249.2424
LeeAnn@CanadayGroup.com
www.CanadayGroup.com
DRE#: 00560041