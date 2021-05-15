Rare, Oversized Balboa Island Lot with Plans

Don’t miss this rare, oversized Balboa Island view lot with plans for a new 3,200-square-foot home. This is an exceptional 40-foot-wide lot, on e door from the Bayfront. The new owner can enjoy the comfort and excitement of Balboa Island living by building a brand-new home with large patios and a sensational rooftop deck with views of Newport Harbor. A three-bedroom duplex and two-car garage currently sit on a portion of the property and is included in the price!

Location: Upon request, Balboa Island 92662

Asking price: Upon request

Year built: n/a

Living area: n/a square feet, n/a bedrooms, n/a bathrooms

Features: n/a

Contact: Don Abrams, Abrams Coastal Properties

714.325.9055

don@abramscoastal.com

abramscoastalproperties.com

DRE#: 01234323