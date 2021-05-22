Brand New Beachfront

Modern sophistication illuminates this newly completed oceanfront estate in Sunset Beach. The ideal location of this smart home offers the finest in luxurious seaside living as well as gorgeous sunset and ocean views. The spacious home is an entertainer’s paradise right on the sand. The home features a stunning, chef’s open-concept kitchen with most spaces overlooking the water. Five bedrooms and the master suite with an extra-large walk-in closet behold stunning views of the ocean. The house features exceptional finishes and upgraded appliances. Walk to neighboring restaurants and shops.

Location: 16891 S. Pacific, Sunset Beach 90742

Asking price: $5,995,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 5,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Newly built in 2021; stunning views; oceanfront

Contact: Sean Stanfield, Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

949.244.9057

sean@stanfieldrealestate.com

www.seanstanfield.com

DRE#: 01024996