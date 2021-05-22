Price Reduction in Laguna Beach

Sometimes a place has an energy all its own, something that transcends beauty to inhabit the soul where the harmony between home and nature creates life in balance. 2623 Victoria Drive in Laguna Beach is that place. Here, noted architect Fred Briggs - named one of the top 100 residential architects in the world by Architectural Digest, AD100 issue - drew inspiration from nature to blur the boundaries between shelter and surroundings, between ocean, sky and land. Walls of glass suffuse the home with sunlight and expansive views of the ocean and Catalina Island. With 3,600 square feet, three bedrooms and four baths, this home blends vintage and modern for an enduring appeal that is elemental.

Location: 2623 Victoria Drive , Laguna Beach 92651

Asking price: $6,200,000

Year built: 1979

Living area: 3,655 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

