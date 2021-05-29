Crown of the Sea

Nestled atop a corner lot in the highly sought-after community of Cameo Highlands, this stunning residence is characterized by a contemporary, yet timeless, design and boasts incredible sunset views over the Pacific Ocean. Previously featured in the 42nd Annual Corona del Mar Home Tour, this gorgeous, three-bedroom home spans over 2,500 square feet, highlighting luxurious coastal interiors that are both breathtaking and practical. The backyard continues to impress in both design and function, featuring citrus trees, a vegetable and herb garden, water feature, covered seating, outdoor shower and fire pit with incredible views to Catalina Island and beyond.

Location: 734 Cameo Highlands Drive, Corona del Mar 92625

Asking price: $5,795,000

Year built: 1963

Living area: 2,552 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Designer finishes throughout; ocean and Catalina views; elevated corner lot; bi-folding doors

Contact: Brian Sperry, Compass

949.981.9020

brian@sperryresidential.com

www.sperryresidential.com

DRE#: 01478815