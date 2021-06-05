Sensational Waterfront Opportunity

Gracing a prime corner lot on South Bayfront’s boardwalk, 1100 South Bayfront is a spectacular marriage of style, function, and location. With views looking east towards the Harbor entry and west towards the landmark Balboa Pavilion, the property includes a dock for two boats, a large sunny front patio, a second-floor balcony, and a third-floor roof deck. Encompassing over 2,800 square feet and totally remodeled in 2015 with all the luxury amenities today’s discerning buyers are looking for, 1100 South Bayfront is sure to impress. Don’t miss it!

Location: 1100 South Bayfront, Balboa Island 92662

Asking price: $10,995,000

Year built: N/A

Living area: 2,850 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Deluxe chef’s kitchen; first-level guest suite; two-car garage and parking pad for a third car; luxurious master suite with private balcony, fireplace, and separate Bay-view office; private guest stairway; other amenities including oak floors, Venetian plaster walls, and central air

Contact: Don Abrams, Abrams Coastal Properties

714.325.9055

don@abramscoastal.com

www.abramscoastalproperties.com

DRE#: 01234323