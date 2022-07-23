Beach Retreat

Coastal luxury meets Laguna Beach in this premier oceanfront residence, featuring the perfect layout for a relaxing seaside escape. This home features two master suite retreats, one on the first level and one on the second level. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows offer panoramic ocean views from all major living spaces with spacious balconies. Perfectly upgraded throughout with a large gourmet kitchen and open floor plan makes this property ideal for a family retreat. Walking distance to The Montage and all that Laguna Beach has to offer will make your lifestyle memorable. Monthly lease. This is a rare opportunity to live in a fantastic dream home!

Location: 31319 Monterey Street, Laguna Beach 92651

Asking price: $19,000-34,000/mo. Lease

Year built: 1993

Living area: 4,126 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Fully furnished; second-level bonus room with built-in bar, TV and panoramic ocean views; game room; two secondary bedrooms with a full bathroom on the second floor; family room with fireplace and ocean views; large gourmet kitchen; balcony with a spa and oceans views; 2-car garage

Contact: Canaday Group

Lee Ann Canaday

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041