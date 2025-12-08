Exclusive Linda Isle
Located within the 24-hour guard-gated enclave in one of Newport Beach’s most prestigious bayfront communities – this French-inspired Linda Isle home blends a whitewashed brick exterior with voluminous interiors matched with sweeping bay views. The included protected bayfront also offers mooring for a 50+ foot yacht. The main level features elegant marble and limestone floors, a spacious kitchen, breakfast nook, den, wet bar and powder bath. The upstairs master suite runs the entire bay-facing side; two bedroom suites and a separate living area complete the level. Linda Isle residents enjoy community amenities: a clubhouse, beach and tennis court. All the fun of Newport Beach is at your doorstep including easy Duffy cruises to waterfront locales.
Location: 8 Linda Isle, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Asking Price: $10,995,000
Year Built: 1970
Living Area: 4,196 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Sweeping water views; Private pier and floating dock (accommodates 50-plus-foot yacht plus a Duffy side-tie); 3 bedrooms/ 6 baths; 24-hour guard gated community offers private clubhouse, sandy beach and tennis court; close to Fashion Island, John Wayne Airport and major freeways
Contact: Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
Evan Corkett
(949) 285-1055
evan@highcorkett.com
DRE# 00468496
Steve High
(949) 874-4724
steve@highcorkett.com
highcorkett.com
DRE# 00936421