Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
San Fernando Valley | Ventura

Castelle D Aurea

castelle
Castelle D Aurea, 16187 Royal Oak Road in Encino, awaits.
Share

A property so special, there can only be one owner. Castelle D Aurea brings together a team of visionaries in their fields, Marc Whipple, Poliform Los Angeles, and landscape designer George Garvin of One&Only Palmilla fame. On 1.2 hillside acres with 360-degree views, the 18,000-square-foot glass and steel structure features a theater, spa, fitness center, wine tunnel, bar/lounge, game room, office, rooftop terrace, expansive pool, solar and Tesla batteries.

Location: 16187 Royal Oak Road, Encino 91436

Asking price: $19,990,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 19,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: Architect Marc Whipple; Poliform custom furnishing; George Carvin landscape design; 360-degree views; walls of glass

Contact: Craig Knizek, The Agency
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932

San Fernando Valley | Ventura
Advertisement
Advertisement