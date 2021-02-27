Private Dock on Lake Sherwood

Bathed in natural light with walls of windows opening to private balconies, incredible lake views, and a private boat dock, this exquisite Lake Sherwood home offers the ultimate in indoor/outdoor lakeside living. Every inch has been designed with impeccable taste to the highest possible standards. Designed for function and easy living, this residence showcases masterful craftsmanship throughout.

Listing agent Tony DeFranco notes, “Newly built in 2014 with custom bespoke touches throughout, the property includes entertainer’s open space living, expansive views, elevator, 5-car garage, fully-equipped guest house and private dock. This is Lake Sherwood lakefront living at its finest.”

Location: 111 Lake Sherwood Drive, Lake Sherwood 91361

Asking price: $3,795,000

Year built: 2014

Living area: 5,576 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Custom built, lake front home; 4,770-square-foot main house; separate guest house with kitchen and private patio; private boat dock; open space living with sliders to entertainers deck; master suite w/ balcony, fireplace, lake views

Contact: Tony DeFranco, Sotheby’s International Realty

805.208.1904

tony.defranco@sir.com

tonydefranco.com

DRE#: 00815381