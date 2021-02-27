Stunning New Construction in Sherman Oaks

Privately elevated on a sweeping lot, this home’s expansive layout was designed with the ultimate entertainers in mind. Your living space radiates natural light, with soaring ceilings, designer finishes and large balconies. The first level includes an elegant living room and en-suite bedroom. Upstairs, you’ll find a family room, chef’s kitchen, dining room and more. Look out at the serene hilltop scenery from your backyard’s zero edge infinity pool and spa. A sophisticated master retreat with walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom with soaking tub, walk-in shower, and dual sinks awaits. Live your exclusive, lavish lifestyle perched in the hills of Sherman Oaks.

Location: 3820 Knobhill Drive, Sherman Oaks 91423

Asking price: $4,890,000

Year built: 2020

Living area: 6,309 approx. square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Spacious 10-car garage; elevators; laundry room; security system; lounge space; three large, tastefully crafted bedrooms, including a master, with en-suite bathrooms and private balconies makes hosting friends or family a breeze

Contact: Dennis Chernov and Greg Shenon, Keller Williams Studio City

818.432.1524

info@chernovteam.com

chernovteam.com

DRE#: 01850113, 02039595