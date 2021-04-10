Private 26-Acre Estate

This magnificent estate sits on a hilltop capturing 360-degree views throughout of the San Fernando Valley, Bell Canyon and mountains. Extensively remodeled and reconfigured in 2018 to create a versatile floor plan and a sense of style! The kitchen has a breakfast area, granite counters and top-of-the-line appliances. The master retreat features breathtaking views and a luxurious bathroom finished with Italian granite. This entertainer’s paradise has a pool, spa, waterfalls and covered outdoor kitchen. Grounds include a lighted NS tennis court and horse facility. The four-car garage can be expanded to an eight-car garage. Additionally, the circular driveway has plenty of room to park.

Location: 73 Hackamore Lane, Bell Canyon 91307

Asking price: $4,500,000 Year built: 1982

Living area: 7,524, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Smart home; family room; living room; billiard room; office; exquisite formal dining room; 5 linear fireplaces; NS lighted tennis court; waterfalls; pool and spa; outside kitchen; horse facility; room for a vineyard; breathtaking views

Contact: Katherine Stark, Coldwell Banker Realty

818.590.8847

katherinestarkre@gmail.com

katherinestark.com

DRE#: 00947256