Santa Barbara Downtown Penthouse

In this beautiful coastal town, only a handful of large luxury penthouses have ever been built, and this premiere offering is one of the very best! This Jeff Shelton-designed masterpiece is the pinnacle of design, impeccably blending architecture, art and luxury. Enjoy palatial one-level living inside, plus approximately 1950 square feet of finished exterior living areas exclusive to this unit, including an approximately 1150-square-foot finished roof terrace with spectacular views. A spacious executive office/conference room benefits from an unusual direct private elevator access into the room without having to enter the main part of the home. It is perfect as a lock-and-leave vacation home or to enjoy year-round.

Location: 531-F Chapala Street, Santa Barbara 93101

Asking price: $3,950,000

Year built: 2009

Living area: 3,075 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Beautiful Andalusian-style landmark building ideally located near dozens of restaurants, theaters and boutique retail; just five blocks to the waterfront, beaches and ocean recreation; 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths; 2 offices; private 2-car garage; private elevator

Contact: Ken Switzer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

805.680.4622

kenswitzer1@yahoo.com

realestatesb.com

DRE#: 01245644