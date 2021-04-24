Entertainer’s 6+4.5 Pool Home

Nestled in the northeast hills of Simi Valley with beautiful hillside views is this fabulous Silverthorne Residence Five with RV parking and an entertainer’s backyard. Features include crown molding, plantation shutters, travertine and engineered hardwood flooring, a granite island kitchen with breakfast bar and a walk-in pantry. Other amenities include a family room with a fireplace, formal living and dining rooms, and a backyard with built-in BBQ, artificial turf and a sparkling pool and spa. A beautiful master suite serves as a relaxing retreat upstairs. Additional features include a huge walk-in attic storage, a bright, gated RV parking area, a three-car garage and more.

Location: 3442 Whitetail, Simi Valley 93063

Asking price: $1,399,900

Year built: 2001

Living area: 3,683 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Pool and spa; gated RV parking; 6 bedrooms (2 downstairs); 1.5 bathrooms down; master suite w/retreat; Jack & Jill bedrooms; built-in BBQ; large yard and patio; crown molding; travertine and wood flooring; view windows; French doors; granite island kitchen

Contact: Alex Gandel, Pinnacle Estate Properties Inc.

805.522.6788

alex@alexgandel.com

alexgandel.com

DRE#: 00779926