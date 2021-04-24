Entertainer’s 6+4.5 Pool Home
Nestled in the northeast hills of Simi Valley with beautiful hillside views is this fabulous Silverthorne Residence Five with RV parking and an entertainer’s backyard. Features include crown molding, plantation shutters, travertine and engineered hardwood flooring, a granite island kitchen with breakfast bar and a walk-in pantry. Other amenities include a family room with a fireplace, formal living and dining rooms, and a backyard with built-in BBQ, artificial turf and a sparkling pool and spa. A beautiful master suite serves as a relaxing retreat upstairs. Additional features include a huge walk-in attic storage, a bright, gated RV parking area, a three-car garage and more.
Location: 3442 Whitetail, Simi Valley 93063
Asking price: $1,399,900
Year built: 2001
Living area: 3,683 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Features: Pool and spa; gated RV parking; 6 bedrooms (2 downstairs); 1.5 bathrooms down; master suite w/retreat; Jack & Jill bedrooms; built-in BBQ; large yard and patio; crown molding; travertine and wood flooring; view windows; French doors; granite island kitchen
Contact: Alex Gandel, Pinnacle Estate Properties Inc.
805.522.6788
alex@alexgandel.com
alexgandel.com
DRE#: 00779926