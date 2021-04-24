Private, Gated Spanish Encino Compound

Exuding Spanish-style beauty, this extremely private compound sits behind gates on a tranquil, corner lot and was updated with great flow, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and big windows. The kitchen has custom cabinets, a skylight, quartz counters, and high-end appliances with a dining room that steps up to a cheerful sunroom. The bedrooms, with updated bathrooms, include a majestic owner’s suite with a sitting area, custom closet, doors to the patio, and a luxe bath. With gorgeous landscaping, a motor court with guest parking, huge lawns, pool/spa, and a large deck for recreation and dining, this gem will go fast.

Location: 4500 Petit Avenue, Encino 91436

Asking price: $3,695,000

Year built: 1923

Living area: 3,674 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Updated Spanish; extremely private, flat, walled and gated corner lot on approximately .42 acre; pool/spa; large deck for recreation; Thermador appliances; hardwood floors; high ceilings; chef’s kitchen; custom closets and more

Contact: Stacy Gottula and Nikki Joel, Coldwell Banker | The Agency

323.610.7191, 310.428.2248

stacy@stacygottula.com

nikki.joel@theagencyre.com

4500Petit.com

DRE#: 01372678, 01784589