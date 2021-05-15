Swoon-worthy Encino Home

This home with vast, open-plan living spaces – all illuminated by glittering chandeliers – features a gourmet kitchen that will leave even the fussiest home chef in awe. The same attention to detail carries into the bedrooms, including the sumptuous owner’s suite that’s more akin to a high-end hotel. Dual master baths ensure total privacy, while the fireplace, sitting nook, and balcony all provide the perfect place to retreat to at the end of the day with a drink in hand. A resort-inspired backyard is a dream come true for anyone who loves to entertain or simply lounge poolside and drink in the utter opulence of this dreamy home.

Location: 16133 High Valley Place, Encino 91436

Asking price: $10,995,000

Year built: 2015

Living area: 8,545 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms

Features: 7 bedrooms; 8.5 bathrooms; prestigious Royal Oaks Community; pool; vegetable garden; fruit trees; fireplace; gym and guesthouse

Contact: Anthony Paradise, Sotheby’s International Realty, Sunset Strip

310.279.8303

tjparadise@gmail.com

www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/associate/180-a-1179-40026354/anthony-paradise

DRE#: 1888369

