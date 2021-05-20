Architectural Trophy in Encino
The master architect thoughtfully creates a structure that embraces and glorifies its environment. The acclaimed Ray Kappe’s seminal work on The Strimling House presents layer upon layer of innovative and intelligent design. The natural, sustainable elements of wood and stone, the use of scale, and the walls of glass that present natural beauty as ever-present works of art are all mindful of what constitutes a beautiful living experience.
Location: 17269 Oak View Drive, Encino 91316
Asking price: $4,450,000
Year built: 1964
Living area: 4,018 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Insightful interview about architect Ray Kappe: https://youtu.be/RBjXr1zKTRA
