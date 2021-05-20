Architectural Trophy in Encino

The master architect thoughtfully creates a structure that embraces and glorifies its environment. The acclaimed Ray Kappe’s seminal work on The Strimling House presents layer upon layer of innovative and intelligent design. The natural, sustainable elements of wood and stone, the use of scale, and the walls of glass that present natural beauty as ever-present works of art are all mindful of what constitutes a beautiful living experience.

Location: 17269 Oak View Drive, Encino 91316

Asking price: $4,450,000

Year built: 1964

Living area: 4,018 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Insightful interview about architect Ray Kappe: https://youtu.be/RBjXr1zKTRA

