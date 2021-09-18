Storybook Charm, Modern Lifestyle
The epitome of the coveted, gracious Sherman Oaks lifestyle, close to Ventura Blvd. shopping, and great schools, you will fall in love with this utterly charming, single-story traditional. The open modern floor plan enjoys wide hallways, elevated ceilings, a massive laundry/pantry, a convenient guest room/office/gym, and the largest walk-in closet in the owner’s suite for this size/price. The tiered backyard offers safe separation for BBQ dining, a play area, and steps that lead up to a huge sparkling pool.
Location: 13980 Davana Terrace, Sherman Oaks 91423
Asking price: $1,999,000
Year built: 1948
Living area: 3,374 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Open house Sunday, 9/19, from 2:00pm-5:00pm
South of The Boulevard; close to dining, shopping & entertainment; great schools; pool
