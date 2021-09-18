Storybook Charm, Modern Lifestyle

The epitome of the coveted, gracious Sherman Oaks lifestyle, close to Ventura Blvd. shopping, and great schools, you will fall in love with this utterly charming, single-story traditional. The open modern floor plan enjoys wide hallways, elevated ceilings, a massive laundry/pantry, a convenient guest room/office/gym, and the largest walk-in closet in the owner’s suite for this size/price. The tiered backyard offers safe separation for BBQ dining, a play area, and steps that lead up to a huge sparkling pool.

Location: 13980 Davana Terrace, Sherman Oaks 91423

Asking price: $1,999,000

Year built: 1948

Living area: 3,374 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Open house Sunday, 9/19, from 2:00pm-5:00pm

South of The Boulevard; close to dining, shopping & entertainment; great schools; pool

Contact: Craig Knizek, The Agency

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932