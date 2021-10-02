Luxury Living at Château De Castaic

Luxury and design unite in this masterfully curated estate loaded with custom features that create a feeling of grandeur. There’s a separate guest house, custom landscaping and mature trees, while the entertainer’s pool house with a full bar, lounge area, pool table, and complete wine cellar is truly a must-see. This breathtaking chateau, just a short drive to Los Angeles, gives you a chance to live away from it all, with top-notch restaurants, shops, ranches, estates and privacy. Imagine waking up in this dreamy, warm, and picturesque home in Santa Clarita and asking yourself, “Why should you have anything less?”

Location: 30715 Burlwood Drive, Castaic 91384

Asking price: $3,800,000

Year built: 1992

Living area: 7,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Horse property; guest casita; pool house with complete bar; wine cellar; spacious lounging areas; open landscaped space; massive pool, spa, waterfalls and koi pond; chef’s kitchen with an oversized onyx countertop island, granite countertops, limestone floors and top-tier appliances

Contact: Anita Rich, Compass Sherman Oaks

818.632.2258

anitaisrich@gmail.com

www.THERICHGROUP.LA

DRE#: 02067686