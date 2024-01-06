New Listing – Royal Oaks

The Agency

The undisputed best views in all of Encino’s coveted Royal Oaks. The best panoramic views of the entire San Fernando Valley can be seen from an insanely great massive rooftop deck. See it all, be above it all in this clandestine paradise. State-of-the-art newer construction with timeless materials and intuitive floor plan that accommodates families of all sizes. Open concept floor plan with exquisite designer fixtures and finishes. Endless list of amenities that define luxury.

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006 cknizek@theagencyre.com

theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek

DRE: 01377932

THE DETAILS

Address: 16110 Meadowview Dr., Encino 91436

Asking Price: $12,995,000

Year Built: 2021

Living Area: 10,000 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Features: Panoramic views; rooftop deck; elevator; movie theater; sparkling pool

