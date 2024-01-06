New Listing – Royal Oaks
The Agency
The undisputed best views in all of Encino’s coveted Royal Oaks. The best panoramic views of the entire San Fernando Valley can be seen from an insanely great massive rooftop deck. See it all, be above it all in this clandestine paradise. State-of-the-art newer construction with timeless materials and intuitive floor plan that accommodates families of all sizes. Open concept floor plan with exquisite designer fixtures and finishes. Endless list of amenities that define luxury.
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006cknizek@theagencyre.com
theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek
DRE: 01377932
THE DETAILS
Address: 16110 Meadowview Dr., Encino 91436
Asking Price: $12,995,000
Year Built: 2021
Living Area: 10,000 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
Features: Panoramic views; rooftop deck; elevator; movie theater; sparkling pool