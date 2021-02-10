Incredible North Ranch Opportunity
The home of your dreams awaits in Westlake Village, considered the “heart and soul of the Conejo Valley.” From enticing parks, country clubs and golf courses to first-rate dining and shopping, this town’s got it all, plus plenty of room to roam.
Penny Singer remarks, “This prestigious North Ranch ‘One Story’ on half-acre+ is a real steal with its fab floor plan, entertainers’ resort with Pebble Tec pool, spa, BBQ and sport court.”
Cook elegant meals in your spectacular kitchen with huge center island. Entertain family and friends in your elegant wood-framed dining room and cool off in your sparkling pool. A must see!
Location: 3997 Skelton Canyon Circle, Westlake Village 91362
Asking price: $1,798,889
Year built: 1980
Living area: 3,380 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Gourmet kitchen; granite counters; center island; stainless steel appliances; master suite with fireplace; bath with jet tub/walk-in shower; huge rear yard; inviting pool, spa and sport court; circular driveway and 3-car garage
Contact: Penny Singer, Sotheby’s International Realty
805.371.7445
penny.singer@sothebyshomes.com
3997skeltoncanyon.com
DRE#: 00886394