Incredible North Ranch Opportunity

The home of your dreams awaits in Westlake Village, considered the “heart and soul of the Conejo Valley.” From enticing parks, country clubs and golf courses to first-rate dining and shopping, this town’s got it all, plus plenty of room to roam.

Penny Singer remarks, “This prestigious North Ranch ‘One Story’ on half-acre+ is a real steal with its fab floor plan, entertainers’ resort with Pebble Tec pool, spa, BBQ and sport court.”

Cook elegant meals in your spectacular kitchen with huge center island. Entertain family and friends in your elegant wood-framed dining room and cool off in your sparkling pool. A must see!

Location: 3997 Skelton Canyon Circle, Westlake Village 91362

Asking price: $1,798,889

Year built: 1980

Living area: 3,380 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Gourmet kitchen; granite counters; center island; stainless steel appliances; master suite with fireplace; bath with jet tub/walk-in shower; huge rear yard; inviting pool, spa and sport court; circular driveway and 3-car garage

Contact: Penny Singer, Sotheby’s International Realty

805.371.7445

penny.singer@sothebyshomes.com

3997skeltoncanyon.com

DRE#: 00886394