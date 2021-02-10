Live Out Your Dreams, Encino Style

This quintessential celebrity estate, located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Encino’s Rancho Estates, exudes a sophisticated yet comfortable vibe. Reimagined in 2020 by prominent homebuilder Evan Gaskin, this stylish compound combines an expansive open floor plan with luxurious amenities.

From the moment you enter the grand circular two-story foyer with sweeping staircase, prepare to be amazed. A chef’s island kitchen includes state-of-the-art appliances, walk-in pantries and 500-bottle wine cellar. The master suite features two fireplaces, an outdoor veranda, walk-in closets plus spa-like baths.

Location: 4541 Comber Avenue, Encino 91316

Asking price: $7,895,000

Year built: 2007

Living area: 9,759 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: 142-foot frontage; 32,000 square-foot lot; separate gym with full bath; optional studio/ home office/guest quarters; pool & spa; home theatre; cabana/gym with full bath -optional guest quarters; outdoor kitchen/BBQ; outdoor shower; five fireplaces; 4-car garage; sports court

Contact: Lisa, Scott and Jonny Sorrentino of Team Sorrentino, Rodeo Realty

818.355.4751

teamsorrentino@gmail.com

teamsorrentino.com

DRE#: 00974656, 00973692, 02086025