Located in the exclusive, guard-gated community of Hidden Hills, The Estate on Dixon is one of only four homes amid the winding, private Dixon Trail. From breathtaking mountain and city views to bespoke quarried limestone, slate roof, custom milled trim and iron works, and imported marble, this stunning English Regency home offers timeless elegance and unmatched quality. Completed by renowned designer Travis Grimm, the home sits atop an expansive two-acre promontory. Together with the luxurious guest house and enticing 40-foot infinity pool, the home presents the ultimate entertainer’s paradise. Inside, the master suite feels more like an elegant Manhattan penthouse. The million dollar views, however, are pure California.

Location: 5545 Dixon Trail, Hidden Hills 91302

Asking price: $18,600,000

Year built: 2020

Living area: 10,304 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Master with dual closets and baths, sitting room and morning bar; entertainers’ grounds; 40-foot infinity pool; wood and tile floors; elegant sweeping staircase; attached 4+ car garage; home theatre; gym; guest house

Contact: Tomer Fridman and Isidora Fridman, The Fridman Group | Hilton & Hyland

310.919.1038

info@thefridmangroup.com

thefridmangroup.com

DRE#: 01750717 / 01192964

