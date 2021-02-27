Artfully Updated Craftsman

This architectural gem in one of the most desirable neighborhoods is a fantastic example of true Pasadena charm. The home has been remodeled and expanded with absolute integrity, honoring the original architectural character of the property. The living room is light and bright, surrounded with windows, built-in bookshelves and a pretty tiled fireplace. The second story is filled with light streaming through windows reaching to the top of the high ceilings with two sunny bedrooms and a bath. Downstairs, French doors from the family room and office open onto a brick patio, perfect for tranquil backyard dinners surrounded by old growth trees.

Location: 685 Magnolia Avenue, Pasadena 91116

Asking price: $1,950,000

Year built: 1912

Living area: 2,455 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Addition made to home in 2001; remodeled in 2001 and 2007; oak hardwood floors; crown moldings; built-in bookshelves; tiled fireplace; French doors; built-in china cabinet; large walk-in closet; drought-tolerant California garden

Contact: Ted Clark and Heather Lillard, Compass

626.817.2123

ted@tedandheather.com

tedandheather.com

DRE#: 01074290