Brasada Estates in San Dimas

Introducing an exclusive hillside community of luxury residences, Brasada Estates by Grandway Residential. The Welcome Center will open soon, and you can be among the first to experience the private, gated community of 65 luxury estates. The incredible interactive tools will bring this special community to life before your eyes and enable you to virtually tour homesites, floor plans and the community. Nestled amid hillsides and tree-filled canyons in a pristine, natural setting of beautiful San Dimas, homes are strategically interspersed to accentuate incredible panoramic views of the San Gabriel Valley, the lights of L.A. and the surrounding, open countryside.

Location: 1580 Brasada Lane, San Dimas 91773

Asking price: From $2,600,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 4,476 - 6,261 square feet, 4 - 6 bedrooms, 4 - 6.5 bathrooms

Features: Homes have been curated for luxury and comfort with energy efficiency throughout; each includes a downstairs grand suite; designed by architect Danielian Associates; marketing by Kovach Marketing; a variety of richly detailed exteriors and personalization options are available

Contact: Grandway Residential

833.272.7232

info@brasadaestates.com

brasadasstates.com

DRE#: 01883374