Desirable Home with Pool & Cottage

This beautiful North San Gabriel traditional-style, single-level home offers 2,854 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and two and a half baths. The 12,401-square-foot lot features a pool, spa, plus a one-bedroom, one-bath cottage. The updated kitchen opens to a spacious family room, offering plenty of space to entertain or relax. The sliding glass doors open to the yard and covered patio with lovely views of the back yard. The yard features mature apple, avocado and grapefruit trees and hedging, providing great privacy. Additional features include a wide driveway with an automatic gate and a two-car garage. Sited on a quiet street, this home offers close proximity to restaurants, shopping and the San Gabriel Country Club. Visit 6338nwillard.com.

Location: 6338 N. Willard Ave., San Gabriel 91775

Asking price: $1,580,000

Year built: 1948

Living area: 2,854 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Open floor plan; hardwood floors; spacious rooms; leaded windows; crown molding; primary en-suite bedroom; large laundry room; kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel sinks, center island, breakfast nook; pool with brand new heater, newer pump; porte cochere; new central A/C

Contact: Compass

Sarah Rogers

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

www.SarahRogersEstates.com

DRE#: 01201812