Downtown Palm Springs Dream

Modern architecture meets sophisticated elegance and mid-century design in the desert. This one-of-a-kind property located at SOL in the heart of downtown Palm Springs combines the ideal location with ultimate privacy. Custom details throughout, this home is next-level and extra in every way imaginable including owned solar, smart control system, high-end kitchen appliances, air-conditioned garage, laundry in the master closet, and whole-house misting system. Enjoy the panoramic views of Palm Springs from the covered outdoor rooftop deck with fire pit, wet bar, and powder room for the ultimate in entertaining. This is an absolute must-see for today’s discerning buyer.

Location: 1049 Ziel, Palm Springs 92262

Asking price: $1,699,000

Year built: 2015

Living area: 2,151 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Private pool & spa; owned solar system; two-car garage; rooftop deck; wet bar; fire pit; misting system; mountain views; high-end appliances; gated community

Contact: Compass

Jesse Huskey

760.668.8933

jesse.huskey@compass.com

www.djrpalmsprings.com

DRE#: 01475480