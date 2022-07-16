A Botanical Oasis

Open and airy custom home in El Cielito Estates with meticulously landscaped gardens, oak trees, orchards and stone-lined pathways. Resting on a private, elevated perch, towering mountain views take center stage and are experienced thru an abundance of windows and natural light. This single-level residence invites the outside in and embodies true California style. The living and dining rooms have large windows, the primary bedroom resides in its own separate wing. An oversized pool deck and rambling patios create fun space for all. Expand your horizons and experience nature around every corner.

Location: 2258 Stanwood Drive, Santa Barbara 93103

Asking price: $3,549,000

Year built: 1979

Living area: 2,591 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Custom ranch in El Cielito Estates HOA; 3 bedrooms, 2 baths (2 full); 1.58 acres; 2,591 +/- sq. ft.; built in 1979; swimming pool & spa; meticulously maintained landscaping; breathtaking mountain views; steps to Parma Park and numerous hiking trails; minutes to downtown Santa Barbara

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.879.8043

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514