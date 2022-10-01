Spectacular Panoramic-View Property

This beautiful, contemporary hilltop home is nestled in the exclusive Mirada Estates. This residence is positioned on one of the highest custom lots in Mirada, with spectacular panoramic views of the valley below. This four-bedroom home is in a truly ideal position surrounded by the beautiful mountains and the Bighorn nature preserve, affording tranquility and privacy. The entryway into this property is a true wow experience with glass entry doors exposing the vistas over the beautiful pool and the breathtaking valley floor in the distance. The elegant, private primary retreat has a separate area for an office. Charming, attached guest house with living area and bedroom.

Location: 45 Sky Ridge, Rancho Mirage 92270

Asking price: $5,750,000

Year built: 2005

Living area: 6,586 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Mirada Estates benefits from certain privileges offered at the neighboring Ritz Carlton Hotel; being sold professionally furnished per inventory; extensive owned solar system; private guard gated community

Contact: Compass

Susan E. Canavan

760.808.1372

susancanavan@me.com

www.canavancoit.com

DRE#: 00812513