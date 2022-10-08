Santa Ynez Valley Compound

Room for guests, guests, and more guests! Located in the gated Oak Trails Ranch Association, this rarely available compound includes multiple dwellings and exudes high-end rustic elegance and charm. Magical, architecturally dramatic main house sits hilltop. Enjoy the panoramic views and twinkling night sky from the luxurious spa as it cascades into the pool. Exceptional guest house plus a pool house/studio, and car barn with bonus studio/office upstairs. Over 33 acres of magical rolling hills and oak trees, pastures and owned solar. Situated in the heart of Wine Country with access to riding trails out your private gate. Fabulous for weekend getaways or full-time living!

Location: 4086 East Oak Trail Road, Santa Ynez 93460

Asking price: $6,000,000

Year built: 1974

Living area: 2,373 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Main house; 1-bedroom, 1-bath guest house; shop featuring loft; pool cabana/studio; RV barn; burro barn; equipment/hay barn storage; owned solar; private well; pastures; views

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Laura Drammer / Cammy Pinoli

805.452.9725

CammyPinoli@bhhscal.com

www.4086EOakTrail.com

DRE#: 02074002 / 01209580