Santa Ynez Valley Compound
Room for guests, guests, and more guests! Located in the gated Oak Trails Ranch Association, this rarely available compound includes multiple dwellings and exudes high-end rustic elegance and charm. Magical, architecturally dramatic main house sits hilltop. Enjoy the panoramic views and twinkling night sky from the luxurious spa as it cascades into the pool. Exceptional guest house plus a pool house/studio, and car barn with bonus studio/office upstairs. Over 33 acres of magical rolling hills and oak trees, pastures and owned solar. Situated in the heart of Wine Country with access to riding trails out your private gate. Fabulous for weekend getaways or full-time living!
Location: 4086 East Oak Trail Road, Santa Ynez 93460
Asking price: $6,000,000
Year built: 1974
Living area: 2,373 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Features: Main house; 1-bedroom, 1-bath guest house; shop featuring loft; pool cabana/studio; RV barn; burro barn; equipment/hay barn storage; owned solar; private well; pastures; views
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Laura Drammer / Cammy Pinoli
805.452.9725
CammyPinoli@bhhscal.com
www.4086EOakTrail.com
DRE#: 02074002 / 01209580